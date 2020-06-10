Doctor weighs in on Trump's hospital departure

More
One infectious disease expert said the president could still have been contagious with COVID-19.
2:23 | 10/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Doctor weighs in on Trump's hospital departure

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:23","description":"One infectious disease expert said the president could still have been contagious with COVID-19. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73452641","title":"Doctor weighs in on Trump's hospital departure ","url":"/US/video/doctor-weighs-trumps-hospital-departure-73452641"}