Dog rescued from frozen creek in Ohio

More
A golden retriever fell through the ice on Hudson Creek, but is now back home and doing well.
0:44 | 01/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dog rescued from frozen creek in Ohio

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60508855,"title":"Dog rescued from frozen creek in Ohio","duration":"0:44","description":"A golden retriever fell through the ice on Hudson Creek, but is now back home and doing well.","url":"/US/video/dog-rescued-frozen-creek-ohio-60508855","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.