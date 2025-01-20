Dog saved in icy river rescue

Chris MacRitchie plunged himself into a frozen river in Vermont after realizing a dog had fallen through the ice.

January 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live