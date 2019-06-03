Transcript for Dog saves his family from fire in Texas home

Today the Rendell family does not have much in fact they have pretty much not thing you know norm not. Their family home of eleven years as nothing more than a shell charred debris scattered a shuttle to buy anything salvageable. But the children are trying. All the Rendell and her children were sound asleep this morning around six when the fire started smoke filled the house and the only one who knew something was wrong was their family dog. But the due to a some for and we would have. Not Bennett got another house negro scratch shuttle goes door until she would wake up there is a block of lying. Machine and then doing LaMont snake yelling get out the house get a today the daily gathering outside of their former home what's next. Start over his. Mean it's not of for surely this is just let. There's no doubt who vote came from community get up again even when they wake up tomorrow still with seemingly nothing. They're still alive and they won't forget why he's a hero in a. The Smart loan. Issued as I mean you have to know he is but. He has.

