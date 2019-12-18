Dog survives after being thrown from moving car

More
A 3-year-old dog is lucky to be alive after witnesses saw the animal being thrown from a moving car in Chicago in a horrific act of cruelty.
0:57 | 12/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dog survives after being thrown from moving car

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:57","description":"A 3-year-old dog is lucky to be alive after witnesses saw the animal being thrown from a moving car in Chicago in a horrific act of cruelty.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67805654","title":"Dog survives after being thrown from moving car","url":"/US/video/dog-survives-thrown-moving-car-67805654"}