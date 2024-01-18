DOJ details ‘cascading failures’ in Uvalde report

Attorney General Merrick Garland is in Uvalde, Texas, as the Justice Department released a report about the police response to the 2022 school shooting.

January 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live