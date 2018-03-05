Transcript for Domestic violence call led to standoff, deadly explosion

Overnight disconnected explosion sending nine police officers to the hospital. Why can't talk multiple officers down. But there aren't explosion. The Bard behind the house bursting into flames just a swat team officers entered the home after an hours long standoff. The blast shaking houses for miles around. I came back down learned after the explosion heard there was an explosion and it certainly since their whole house was literally sheet gain the. The homeowner allegedly bear keeping himself inside as part of a domestic dispute as it progressed. We determined there was a need for for the swat team. And then that transition and who ate up barricaded subject. This morning the man who allegedly intentionally set off the explosion has yet to be located although authorities say they have found remains. In the burnt structure want to have a positive identity and it remains that we can take it. Further at that point right now we need to write an art. Eat a pilgrim ABC news north haven Connecticut.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.