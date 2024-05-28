Donald Trump criminal trial moves to final stage

Investigative reporter Olivia Ruben sits down with Linsey Davis to explain the latest on Donald Trump's criminal trial and discuss what happens before the jury begins deliberations.

May 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live