Transcript for 'Don't take it for granted': Family who lost home in Hurricane Harvey reflects 1 year

Okay. We're doing really yeah it's. Been going on our view. Good. Tonight breaking news as we come on the air force KC just hours from landfall millions do hurt and partly. Where they worry they. They don't have a hunger. We have lost everything in her name. Go to Zurich and sensor glow in the next surgeon who was there. So. And now we don't know. Where are only going after we had the baby after again. Count me. Three days later we had our daughters Lola. We're to those in our property. Just damages. See everything. First the school. Covering the back. When we heard the story funny BC we just kinda. I blurted out I think had just said well why don't just give them it. Given the timing. House. And then we had a tiny whom donated to us from Colorado. And we just slowly the fact. The other. Atlanta had the tiny who donated as we don't know where these so we're very grateful. And it got us through. And most of the time. We needed it for months. He gave us their opportunities to start over and go forward from wherever as and a load to where we lost everything they gave us that. Foundation that kept us together and let us move for. The city of really pulled through for. Residents. The internet's own gift shops open around. Improvement along the restaurant city in. Eastern was still the condos and they're working on. Allison. You know personally. I think music community and they are being a strong close community. And knowing that those businesses need be trinity could survive. Of Iran and mustered very. Our life changed over the past here right now we're in Padre island Texas. Right outside corpus this. Porter and his north about when it. We've gotten out that. Was a problem. The kids are doing excellent. Now let's start first grade this year and cheerleading. Is he is confident we'll clean tenant. You know them celebrate its. Yeah. Oh yeah. Yeah they eat. And then low left is crawling. In the Fed's dad after. And she tried to climb on have remained. In the south offered. It. Things are looking at me. You'll notice things this is like an enemy is also. A love it. Really gotten a new career and I've started working. As well in the same place. I know on an alert either. On the water or some kind of fishing or tackle some information. It is a chance and drove over to mark 37 and one thing led to another and that's landed in this a great opportunity for me and him. I think if they claim remnant of the year after Harvey is don't take anything for granted you never know what. What you could lose her. Who's most importantly this don't take it for me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.