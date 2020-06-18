Doorbell camera captures NYC arson suspect setting fire

More
New York City fire officials say the man was arrested for starting two fires inside a 24-story Brooklyn apartment building earlier this month.
0:52 | 06/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Doorbell camera captures NYC arson suspect setting fire
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:52","description":"New York City fire officials say the man was arrested for starting two fires inside a 24-story Brooklyn apartment building earlier this month.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71324583","title":"Doorbell camera captures NYC arson suspect setting fire","url":"/US/video/doorbell-camera-captures-nyc-arson-suspect-setting-fire-71324583"}