Doorcam shows fire rapidly spreading across rowhouses in Pennsylvania

Doorbell camera footage captured a raging fire swiftly spreading along a row of houses in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, with residents alerting their neighbors to the blaze.

April 12, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live