Dow Jones rallies, wiping out losses from the brutal Christmas Eve trading session

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied in volatile trade on Wednesday, the first full trading session after the worst Christmas Eve trading session in U.S. history.
0:26 | 12/26/18

Transcript for Dow Jones rallies, wiping out losses from the brutal Christmas Eve trading session
Gains in tech companies retailers how. After getting the gallant action news some breathing room after they find food just shot at big bear market on Christmas Eve. I here's a live look at the board the Dow today surged again in more than a thousand points.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

