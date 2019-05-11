Transcript for Dozens drive by man who was hit by car, left for dead

In this disturbing video just released by the LE PD UC 22 year old. Mary Ramirez child will get out of his car on Sepulveda and Sherman Oaks that run across the street. He struck by vehicle that fled the scene. After that vehicle left 35 other courts failed to stop it rendering some slowing down their driving around the body which is blurred. We sped up the video to show you how many hours passed before the 36. Vehicles stopped. He always talked up a little bit it may be some deep within. Didn't see year whatever else they you know a lot of people it just didn't want. It's a bad thing you know we need more kindness and compassion. 24 hour businesses and lots of vehicle traffic. Nary Ramirez child will was pronounced dead by paramedics once they were finally call. He had served a two vehicles. We believe is engaging in street racing. Traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Sepulveda boulevard approaching hatteras. The LAPD says the vehicle that struck and killed the victim was driven by Roberto Carl Pope who is not in custody.

