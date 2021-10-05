Transcript for Dozens of snakes seen together on trail

There are snakes who literally everywhere. There's some here if you look there's actually a third one up above them. There are some rain here together. Going. There are several more here. Did go when they're some more down. Branches. Maybe her February has never seen this in the sixth together. Areas once filed. Look like Vanilla Texas thanks holidays are. There's another want to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.