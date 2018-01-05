Transcript for Dozens of students fall ill after high school prom

The Nora virus may be to blame after nearly a hundred Chicago area students got sick after their prompt. The Victor Andrew held the event at the Shedd Aquarium about 500 students attended. More than ninety became ill with some suffering from diarrhea and vomiting. Many students were too sick to return to school on Monday. He's still very sick today he has not gotten out of his earned today. He has a fever the channels his spotting. Some students say they've been diagnosed with Nora virus which can spread their food and water. The school has not uncovered the official cause is checking the catering service used at the prompt.

