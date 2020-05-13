Dr. Fauci’s dire warning

More
ABC News’ Terry Moran discusses Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Senate testimony and the debate over U.S. coronavirus testing capacity.
3:10 | 05/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dr. Fauci’s dire warning

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:10","description":"ABC News’ Terry Moran discusses Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Senate testimony and the debate over U.S. coronavirus testing capacity.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70650143","title":"Dr. Fauci’s dire warning","url":"/US/video/dr-faucis-dire-warning-70650143"}