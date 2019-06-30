Transcript for Drag performer Shequida celebrates WorldPride

We're sick we don't. They have not beautiful day but its rise and they've been more perfect people to know did you know. Classically Chang trained opera singer. Not today you know what might voice sounds like a man today. Elkins grieving pride all of mind it is about worldwide and it's the month of pride. So leader have been hosting everything's I apologize and I've always guys our leaders sonic as a frog in my throat there's you don't. Have to apologize for anything because you are here and you are helping us tell this story tell us what is the biggest misconception about dragged culture. I didn't think that every drag queen wants to be a woman. It's not about being of its that we don't not every track and it has been for every drag queen but we are really it's just sort of emulating and sort of entertaining. And I would I would never want to take anything away from a beautiful woman. But this is just the way I choose to entertain. I don't think you know what would fighting for is freedom and the freedom for me to be able to Wear what ever I want them at a house sparkly or. How you know you don't want to Wear suits are wanted to address that is freedom and that's what we're fighting for. And how did you get to that point to be so free people struggle at that so how did you get power it's it's. Always learning you're always learning and we were all is learning as human beings must continue to learn was always learn from. And I'm I'm I will always be the first want to say I was wrong and an issue I'm going to learn about this now we have drag queens are women born women. And you know in the puzzles like well you have to be a man to be drag and that's not so nowadays and so I am now. Crowds oh and anyone that wants to drag as you know the famous through Paul says we're all born naked and the rest is drag and it's so true used to built was aware what everyone's and be free to be we wanna. And you know a lot of people don't realize. The rule drag queens played in the Stonewall a brawl yes huge yes. I only say it was in the Muslim queen it was in the foot screen it was the drag queen that's still haven't had enough that it was the drag queen and the men minorities that you know where it. Literally being be when we were told to wash our faces in the mop bucket the bucket they used to clean the floors and he knows you can push people so far. And eventually. They pushed back on that day 96 to 9 and I am so grateful to those people they didn't know me but they fought for me to be free to be here today. And so I will as tired as I am as a horse as my voice is probable strap on the heels. Thread and I'm on the league. And come out here this beautiful day and fight for the future rights of everybody. Leavitt Leavitt and just before we go what do you have coming up next you're doing a lot of Lama an eyelid and writing to drag rents out right now in hosting that and it's boasts of the sold out so. I hope I can make it Marseilles. You know you know. All this is what I call Wesley Snipes on a budget. I was upset I'm always working I'm just honored to be working I'd been doing drag floor. Thirty years. I know it's crazy and the only Tonys and an adult loving home with us tonight happy and I can't let won't. This new law. You are launching pro life right here on ABC news lies and scandals. Some. Thank you dare you make every time. Day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.