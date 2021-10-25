Dramatic first day of Kim Potter trial

ABC News Contributor Channa Lloyd discusses the trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who claims she mistook her gun for a taser when she shot Duante Wright during a traffic stop.

