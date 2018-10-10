Dramatic video shows building collapse during Hurricane Michael

More
The roof of a hotel fell on several vehicles.
0:24 | 10/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dramatic video shows building collapse during Hurricane Michael

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58416566,"title":"Dramatic video shows building collapse during Hurricane Michael","duration":"0:24","description":"The roof of a hotel fell on several vehicles. ","url":"/US/video/dramatic-video-shows-building-collapse-hurricane-michael-58416566","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.