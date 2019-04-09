Dramatic video shows U-Haul slam into firefighters

More
Police said both men were OK after the trailer slid off the highway in slick conditions.
0:25 | 09/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dramatic video shows U-Haul slam into firefighters
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:25","description":"Police said both men were OK after the trailer slid off the highway in slick conditions.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65392084","title":"Dramatic video shows U-Haul slam into firefighters","url":"/US/video/dramatic-video-shows-haul-slam-firefighters-65392084"}