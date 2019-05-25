Transcript for Dramatic video shows high-speed chase after suspect flees traffic stop

He's. There it's. Snatched message. Take a deep breath relax at selective. 06 feet feeling from public view over innovate and 87. Fell. Six we wanted to reach an art. Kitna didn't. Know student from. Don't expect. Occupy times what. It still might get them and hates.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.