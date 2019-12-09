Driver arrested after nearly hitting student exiting bus

More
A teen in Houston was arrested after nearly hitting a 5-year-old while blowing through a school bus's stop sign.
1:34 | 09/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Driver arrested after nearly hitting student exiting bus

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:34","description":"A teen in Houston was arrested after nearly hitting a 5-year-old while blowing through a school bus's stop sign.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65552494","title":"Driver arrested after nearly hitting student exiting bus","url":"/US/video/driver-arrested-hitting-student-exiting-bus-65552494"}