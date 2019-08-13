Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Transcript for Driver crashes into gym's swimming pool
{"duration":"0:38","description":"A driver crashed through the glass wall of a Seattle fitness facility when he hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, plunging his car into a swimming pool.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64943447","title":"Driver crashes into gym's swimming pool","url":"/US/video/driver-crashes-gyms-swimming-pool-64943447"}