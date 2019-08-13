Driver crashes into gym's swimming pool

More
A driver crashed through the glass wall of a Seattle fitness facility when he hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, plunging his car into a swimming pool.
0:38 | 08/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Driver crashes into gym's swimming pool
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:38","description":"A driver crashed through the glass wall of a Seattle fitness facility when he hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, plunging his car into a swimming pool.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64943447","title":"Driver crashes into gym's swimming pool","url":"/US/video/driver-crashes-gyms-swimming-pool-64943447"}