Transcript for Driver spews hate at Jews, tries to plow into them

Police releasing this photo of Mohammed Mohammed out. Concerned there may be other victims the 32 year old now facing a hate crime charged after police allege she shattered anti Semitic slurs and used his car as its deadly weapon Friday night. It's lose. Sickness. It's a man non in his correct mind. The crash caught on video happening just minutes after he allegedly tried to run over people in the Fairfax district just because they were Jewish. They were walking down oak woods. And then the a driver tried inning then any misdemeanor you to try them again. Witnesses say after crashing near oak wood and highland avenues. Abdi approach to people in the other vehicle and yelled derogatory remarks about the religion. Nine months ahead of him his arguments me all escapes. Terrible things and Agassi it's just sad that in America it especially after this this shooting. Innocent you know it's just really scary to be in this country that people came to escape McCain persecution and you'll get to you for. LAPD chief Michael Moore says at. Boris says there's no evidence he acted as part of a plot however his motive is being investigated by a joint terrorism task force. No invest gave efforts will exploit his travel. His background. His his social media accounts everything a full spectrum approach on this.

