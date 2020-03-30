Now Playing: Family creates Disney magic at home

Now Playing: Seattle hospital musician plays her harp and ‘magic flows’

Now Playing: Country music singer Joe Diffie dies of coronavirus

Now Playing: Severe weather threatens southern plains

Now Playing: Residents in New York watch as Navy ship Comfort arrives

Now Playing: Examining the face to find treatments for COVID-19

Now Playing: Officials in Asia push back on need for all to wear face masks

Now Playing: Louisiana coronavirus cases jump to more than 4,000

Now Playing: Trump unveils five-minute COVID-19 test

Now Playing: ‘Challenging times’ ahead: Trump

Now Playing: Senior scientist at primate research center explains his role in fighting coronavirus

Now Playing: These friends threw a bride-to-be a bridal shower in her parking lot

Now Playing: 70th birthday parade for man amid coronavirus outbreak

Now Playing: The latest updates on COVID-19

Now Playing: Surreal snapshots of field hospitals being built in NYC’s Central Park

Now Playing: NOLA front lines

Now Playing: The new normal: cooking at home

Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions