Drone pilot captures footage of whale swimming near surfers

More
Surfers watch in awe as the whale passes by, just under the surface of the water.
1:01 | 11/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Drone pilot captures footage of whale swimming near surfers
In. Okay. Yeah. You. Yeah. I. And okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:01","description":"Surfers watch in awe as the whale passes by, just under the surface of the water.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67008594","title":"Drone pilot captures footage of whale swimming near surfers","url":"/US/video/drone-pilot-captures-footage-whale-swimming-surfers-67008594"}