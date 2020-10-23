-
Now Playing: Wildfires burn out West as winds fuel the flames
-
Now Playing: More than 24 wildfires burning in the West
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: COVID-19 on the rise in dozen of states across the country
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Candidates clash in final presidential debate
-
Now Playing: Massive infernos devastate Colorado
-
Now Playing: Boston public schools halt in-person learning as COVID-19 positivity rate rises
-
Now Playing: Louisville police major suspended, under investigation in Breonna Taylor case
-
Now Playing: Judge unseals hundreds of pages from old Ghislaine Maxwell deposition
-
Now Playing: Urgent evacuations as wildfires rage in Colorado
-
Now Playing: 76K US cases mark highest 1-day total
-
Now Playing: Top moments from final Trump, Biden face-off
-
Now Playing: UPS driver takes the cutest selfies with all the dogs on his Friday delivery routes
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, October 22, 2020
-
Now Playing: President Trump and Joe Biden battle for the senior vote
-
Now Playing: 'It’s Not Too Late' with Ginger Zee: Climate change experts demand action
-
Now Playing: Can Democrats flip key Georgia Senate seat?
-
Now Playing: Cancer survivor plans to run 4 marathons in 24 hours to raise money for dog rescue
-
Now Playing: New details about woman who died from COVID-19 on July flight
-
Now Playing: Early winter blast hits 7 states