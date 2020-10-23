Transcript for Droughts and strong, dry winds fuel devastating Colorado wildfires

And for more on a fire danger in the west let's go to chief meteorologist ginger Z eight with the forecast ginger good morning I'm almost afraid to ask what it looks like. Diane an easy enough like this you two Colin just covered in large wild players you say. Why why I had this year then sell that and so remarkable big part of it is the beetle kill off of a lot of the pine trees in Colorado at least. But also. The drought 70%. Of Colorado is an exceptional or extreme drought and that is severe they had very little monsoon moisture this year you time does not look a lot better. That is really tough to break to even when you have some snow or rain headed in for the weekend is not gonna just fix it so we've got a lot of dry fuels. Cold air will help some snow will help but boy before we get paid could still see gusts fifty to sixty miles per hour in the red flag warnings that includes Denver all way up through Fort Collins. And of course that is including Cameron peak. And that he's troublesome fire. In California southern Oregon also have fire alerts up now this is for Sunday night and Monday and if you haven't been Helen how bad the fire seasons RD banning California. This Sunday in a Monday could be the worst wind event we've seen the entire season gusts up to seventy miles per hour relative humidity down to 5% I am. Seems like they just can't catch a break in Jersey forest thanks ginger.

