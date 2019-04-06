Drummer for Grammy winner killed in Bronx: Police

Jazz drummer Lawrence Leathers was found dead at his Bronx apartment building on Sunday.
0:50 | 06/04/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Drummer for Grammy winner killed in Bronx: Police
New details one person has now been arraigned for the death of Grammy winning jazz musician. In the Bronx the victim's girlfriend also is facing charges. Police state Lawrence lo leathers and got into an argument with Lisa Harrison their Mott Haven apartment a release Sunday morning during that argument sterling ideal are. Allegedly put 37 year old leverage NH oh cold breaking bones in the victim's neck. Fellow musicians honored the Juilliard trained rising star last night. The jazz club in the village where he was scheduled to perform. It made you feel good just to be around them you know ten got to make people feel good you know it. Great warmth he was always just the warm so the hero. Millar and terrorists both were charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Harris is expected to be arraigned later today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

