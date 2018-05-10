'Drunk' birds are dive-bombing cars

More
The birds are causing havoc in Minnesota.
0:44 | 10/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Drunk' birds are dive-bombing cars
Park Rangers in Minnesota are finding out that well varies in birds they don't mix some areas which have prevented earlier than usual usual because of early frost. Are making birds drunk they're flying while intoxicated and crashing into cars and windows and just causing Havoc. And these birds just gorge in gorge in court on these Barry's. Ends and aid don't Knight died justice quickly and then soon they're intoxicated it would be like chugging a beer. Wow how it all comes back to Beers everybody loves beer paying. But their greater said that one bird was so don't think at this channel make a deep top box where the bird could lay down. And sleep but off absurd it is like pilot feared that. I'm as fair.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58306297,"title":"'Drunk' birds are dive-bombing cars","duration":"0:44","description":"The birds are causing havoc in Minnesota.","url":"/US/video/drunk-birds-dive-bombing-cars-58306297","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.