Transcript for Duckboat accident, Trump invites Putin to Washington, and more

Welcome and ABC news live I am well read a lot to get to on this Friday including tragedy on a lake in Missouri was it avoidable. And president trump wants Putin to visit the White House. Why but first here your headlines on Friday July 4. Miami Dolphins players who protest on the field during we have them could be suspended for up to four games and other NFL teams are expected to follow suit with their own -- policy but late Thursday as the NFL players' union agreed to hold any enforcement of rules regarding the anthem while the two sides work on a resolution this after the union filed a grievance on the NFL's anthem policy. Fifteen states are now suing the Environmental Protection Agency over decision to rolled back pollution limits on trucks with older engines that don't meet current standards the EPA says the policies being rolled back to avoid hurting businesses that make the trucks. There are new tensions rising between north and South Korea the north now says the reunion of families next month separated by the war may not happen in North Korean officials are now demanding that the south returned some of its citizens first. C Wells Fargo is getting ready to refund tens of millions of dollars to customers Wall Street Journal says the refunds ever. All sorts of services to act on the bills that customers may not have fully understood. And a warning to fork knife players to be on the lookout for spammers the thirteen year old Ohio boy gave his user info to another person who promised to improve his account instead the scammer rang up hundreds of dollars of charges on his mom's credit cup. I feel sorry for him but I also have told him that's a lesson learned I think it's an eye opener you know when it happens to you. Our top story today out of Missouri at least eleven people have died after a tour boat capsized and sank. On a late in Missouri there were severe thunderstorms several other people. Have been hospitalized and we are joined now live by Matt commercial on at our affiliate KATV. In Branson Missouri. Matt that you so much for being with us to walk us through. What exactly happened. Good morning will you mentioned that number has now been updated they found two extra bodies in the waters over night. Bringing the total number of fatalities here took her teens. They were still looking for four more people were missing on table rock lake that is where we are we just heard from the stone county sheriff. And the governor of Missouri Mike horse in just a few minutes ago. Updating us on this whole situation seven people from we understand remain hospitalized one in. Serious condition we understand Holmgren are part of the fatalities being reported here. They're blaming. Strong storms that had come through the area last night as the reasoning as to why this duck boat it's. The Al land end and see bearing. Mode of transportation if you will. Debt that's what they think that cause that duck boat to capsize and sink. In table rock lake and that boat is still Bayer at this very time well. Matt just looking at the video. It's it's incredible video it's terrifying video looks terrifying to have been out there why did they go. What's it this is that this is a tourist destination Branson is is a big vacation spot here in southern Missouri and from what we understand a lot of people on this boat. Worked forests. Whether or not the weather was good when they got on that boat. That that we don't necessarily know an end date. More able to answer the question of whether or not they knew. That there were severe thunderstorm warnings. Walled they were on the lake last night. Now what is the operator of the duck boat company saying about the role that they played. In this event. We we have not heard from them they were not here at this press conference today. From what we understand they just recently taken over that company. That that provide these duck boat tours. But from what and investigators have told us they are fully cooperating with authorities. All right Matt MarShon thank you for giving us the latest from Branson Missouri. Where a tragedy unfolded yesterday thirteen people now be updated tally on the number dead. In that accident on a lake in Missouri there's severe weather. All over the country in the summer that is always the case and as always rob Marciano. Can help us out to it to make sense of what exactly is going on he joins us by phone now rob thank you so much for being with us here. As far as this event in Missouri goes what if any warning signs were there that the weather was going to be so precarious. Well will they for one thing there was already a severe thunderstorm watch posted for. Much of misery. At least two hours prior to when this storm fired up. Bomb and then they had there was a severe thunderstorm warning. That was issued at 6:31. PM local time Kirk for any county at date line and strong storms. We're moving from the northwest and the net tort southeast towards branch and sports cable operated at table rock lake so. There was ample warning this was it a pretty unusual storm for July. But we do get severe thunderstorms in July out. And then this one certainly was one you did not want to be out on a boat the question has. Why didn't get the warning. We're we're. We're all used having our phones go crazy with weather warnings for various. Reasons flood warnings often in this part of the country New York City. Could you explain exactly how these severe. Weather alerts and push notifications and all that. Sort of work. Well for years we've always told people who had a weather. Radio eight a government issued Noaa weather radio. Bet you could set is different oh lurched and sensitivities. On your ad in this way there was it some sort of bad weather threatening what are your Aries you get. You get those warnings now which obviously are older more advanced other apps that that you can program to do these sort of bank in 2012. As being part of whether ready nation and no. Since started sending out severe weather alerts up much like you get AMBER Alert box now there they're not. They're not for every form whether they're for tsunamis tornadoes extreme wind in the form of a hurricane. Or type who'd storm surge that sort of thing and Platt but went to court but not severe weather war severe thunderstorm warning so. This would not gone up on all it would out of the specialized apps that passenger to a photo operator at it would at Larry. Weather radio or listen to local authorities or local television. One if not all that should have been implemented by any tour. Our company operating especially. Outside a specially. On away so they had hoped they had warning or the watch a couple of hours and bat and they had. Thirty minutes warning is for the warning itself. Coming from the severe weather and headwinds gusting over sixty mild ourself and might need a preventable bad very saddened certainly frightening when you see those pictures. Rob quickly before we let you go just want to know is whether like this par for the course in that part of the country at this time a year or is this unusual. Well we've got an unusual set for July we at a number reporting of their Iowa yes it's and serious damage. True Marshall town Iowa and we have a similar set up today as the system moves off towards the east getting into more populated areas of the Ohio River valley and mid Mississippi Valley in the midst Al. We do get severe thunderstorm throughout the summer you get a life heat buildup like humidity immediate posting the pop in the afternoon. We've all been in those storms that can bring wind and access to sixty miles an option that night mutual. Yesterday's event as a whole across the country was certainly mutual we're collided today people who live in the storm zone. He need to keep an I didn't guy. Keep your phone and whether apps and it because it could get Robinson's well. That's ABC meteorologist rob Marciano joining us via phone to explain to weather surrounding that tragic event in Missouri yesterday rob also mention. Tornadoes that swept through. The state of Iowa he mentioned Marshall town that is where we find our markets more at least seventeen people. Are injured that number probably expected to rise. Marcus thank you for joining us will start here what is the status of the people. And the place where you are. While well. So far you know the status or the people as they're very relieved they are are grateful that despite. All of the day and is that you see here in this part of the historic downtown. Part of this on Marshall talent community. Only minor injuries reported in fact this this is a grocery store that you're looking at. Difficult to tell but. This was a grocery store the storm hit yesterday evening. And the people who own this they literally had to crawl out. Of that place two to safety after the storm came room. This is really the the epicenter oh the seen here are. A pile as you know more than two dozen tornadoes touched down last night. Hat it skipped across the buoyant and also some of the other in the suburbs of that including. Marshall which is about an hour away. And this is what we what we see here. Your familiar with this this area this is. East state. And senator street. And those street signs have been knocked down and you see all of the damage here will. This building has collapsed entirely on two cars looks like Honda there in a little Nissan. That were no match for the debris that fell on top of those cars just just gives you this sense of how powerful this storm was when it moved through. And we have also seen. Incredible videos. Of the storm hitting including. The one that hit Marshall town. And we saw. Though that the twister as it caused all of this damage. And even more videos a song another twister. Herring up hope homes and businesses just a reminder. Of mother nature's awesome power also here in Iowa at a factory. Not far away from here we saw an incredible scene where the storm hit the factory. It picked up cars and throw them around and if we have that video go ahead and play that and you'll see the car stacked up on top of one another. Just. An unbelievable fantasy. And especially when you when you consider what happened and then there's only minor injuries will report a people here are our very thankful. And I can tell you that already we have seen the process of of people trying to put they're lives back together. And we hear the sound of back those that are moving debris clearing and from the sidewalks and on the roadways and were also seen people. Going through. What's left of the buildings and businesses here as they are trying to clean up certainly as you can see here it's gonna be a very long process. But I have a lot of people behind them as they do that only residents here in Marshall town but also I've seen volunteers. An Odyssey the first responders. Who commit their lives to keep people safe and helping him recover will. Axe. Back to you. Marcus it it's clearly a harrowing scene and we're glad that people are mostly okay in there in good spirits and that the cleanup efforts have begun. But where is the threat level today are they out of the what's. There's there's don't pay a threat but whether put this part of the region you heard our. About the the setup that still exists for the potential for up more severe weather at odds so it's still there. Mom I can tell you that it stopped raining here right now it's it's an overcast that day and for the most part here in Marshall town. They should be in the clear and that is good news will as they are continuing that process of trying to to clean up. And recover from this devastating storm. That's mark is more in Iowa thank you Marcus tornadoes ripping through the central part of the state there's severe weather. All over the country and who better to explain what's going on there than our chief meteorologist. Dangers it. Well thank you is such an intense severe weather outbreak especially for Iowa at this time of year what's been a really quiet severe weather. Time and we look at the tornado there are 27 reported tornadoes in Iowa alone. Watching that low transition and moved slightly southeast today it's very concerning for hail. Of course the potential for tornadoes cape the compact and available potential energy that we look at as a threshold around 2000 and we say okay that's going to be an active day today. Five to 6000. Jewels for kilograms that's a big day and the potential for the happening in Kentucky and Tennessee. And then it comes a lot of rain to a certain number flash flooding is always one of those facts from the severe storms that you can and Pepsi. But then talk about the heat and wildfires the substation fire burning an organ at least 50000 acres. That's not gonna get too much relief and certainly going into next week we're gonna have a lot of excessive heat but look at the excessive heat settling in for the weekend for Texas. Oklahoma and even Arkansas and Louisiana the numbers for Friday afternoon here 110 feels like in Memphis went ten Greenville 113 treat port. Next week Sunday through Thursday they're putting out warnings already berg thankful get into that 102 range and mid week. Pumps means and look at Phoenix at 118 and finally at just wanna leave. A U out one last note will he see the debris floating around one of those tornadoes in Iowa this is something that we're going to be watching again today. Heart of it happens from southern Michigan into northern Alabama but again Tennessee Kentucky watch for us unfortunately the potential for something like this to happen. Right here frat. That's ginger is he with an update on the severe weather around the country think you ginger moving out to the beltway news out of DC that the trumpet menace administration. Is planning to extend an invitation to Russian president Vladimir Putin to visit the White House this fall just days after their summit. In Helsinki that has caused so much news all week to bring us up to speed we've got a lot the White House north. Juan where David Wright is with us David. I ask you this why is the president planning to invite the Russian president to the White House. Well this is the question that a lot of votes here in Washington are asking themselves right now the whole thing. A bit the head stretcher here but yesterday. Lately after news terrorists and there's a way that's press Eckert Perry tweeted out. That in Helsinki the president agreed to ongoing working level dialogue between the two Security Council stats and president trump. Asked ambassador John Bolten his national security advisor to invite President Clinton to Washington in the fall. And those discussions are already under way another reason why this is a bit of scripture is one there already at a summit just a couple of days ago. True nobody knows what they agreed to behind closed doors and that's been a cause of concern here. In Washington among Democrats and Republicans. Because three the president has changed his message a number of times over the course of the week came in for a lot of criticism. For refusing to confront Newton in person. On the issue. Russian meddling in the elections as well as other issues that have been it's percolating between these two countries for years including the Russian incursion into eastern Ukraine in the annexation of Crimea. The president. Has had to walk back several times. In the course of the week things that he said in that initial press conference in Helsinki. Russia has become a bit of a hot potato here particularly his relationship. With a Vladimir Putin's so why the president. Would extend another invitation to Putin's so quickly after the last which cause a much concern and also ahead of the midterm elections. That's what has people wondering. On the topic of walk backs what are the latest developments on the most recent walk back from comments made earlier this week. Specifically concerning the former US ambassador to Russia. Michael McFall. That's right Michael might fall. Was one of the people identified. By Bruton has. As what Russia considers to be an enemy of the state almost they want the opportunity to question Mick fall. And this came up at the summit with Russia's offer to allow. Robert Mueller staff to invent interview. The dozen or so Russians who've been indicted in the Russia probe. On Russian soil in the presence of Russian security in exchange for that he wanted the opportunity you have Russian security operatives he interview Mike McFall that was a non starter. Up and down the political spectrum here in Washington. Finally. The White House issued a statement late yesterday afternoon saying that while Putin. Offered this. To do this in sincerity to have Mueller go over there they would politely refused you know. That's. David Wright lied on the White House north line David thank you discussing. Everything about the potential invitation for Vladimir Putin to come. To the White House which was news to the Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats who was alive onstage. At the Aspen security form it's an annual conference featuring big names and big mines from defense security intelligence. It's a moment that you really just need to see. The White House has announced on Twitter. That that in a prudent is coming to the White House in the fall. Through it again. That's going to be special. And we bring in terror Paul Mary now live in asked the end. Lots a lapse there terror with Andrea Mitchell up onstage with you. The eight Dan Coats but this is no laughing matter what was the reaction to his reaction. Mean inside the White House they saw that adds as sign of the trail but clearly. Dan Coates is showing at that he's baffled by the president's courtship a Russian president Vladimir who in. But they saw him as yakking it around global needs and asked van and defying the president yet again and he has Ari publicly come out and said that he would not advise the president have a one on one thing. With schooling in Helsinki without anyone else around except translators he's made it pretty clean air where he stands even after the president and that press conference. That he couldn't see why Russia would meddle in the elections that he heard Vladimir Putin to Niles and accepted that and hours later Dan Coates had guess what. We stand by our findings at the Russians medal in the 2016 elections and they remain 88 track so clearly. There's a perception that Dan Coats is going row whereas. His colleague FBI director Chris Wright said. He said the same thing and he he reaffirmed. That Russian battle in the 2006 election soda deputy. Attorney general rob rose inside at this securities asked been through it seems that in this. Beautiful Aspin location is bubble created by the security forum. President Trump's top law enforcement intelligence officials are. Cleaner where did he stay ahead while he waivers backing for it. Did Russia metal that it not he seems to be using different words would in woods. Are they still a threat he said no and they want to back that inner making it very clear that Russia metal 2006 election and he re means rat while. Sarah how unusual is it for a presidents. Top intelligence official to break away from the president's stance so publicly like this. It's highly unusual but etiquette it's highly unusual to hear an American president fighting with. Russian president and this whole thing has been quite so real and so it's not a new plane it's interesting because FBI director Chris rang. He stayed in an interview here in Aspen that he was considering resigning after the Helsinki summit. He said you know I'm a soft spoken but I am understated. I have a spine. He wouldn't deny that he considered resigning after the president sided with Russian Vladimir winds denials about Russian meddling. Over his own intelligence community so. You know this is unheard of situation and as you can see. Therefore they intelligence and law enforcement officials are top in the country are acting in ways that are considered on her. Now deputy attorney general rod rose Lowenstein is also at the conference and he made some news news regarding Russia what exactly did he have to say. Well he said that. He will now be publicly making it known what it appears that there's any sort of disinformation campaign or meddling from any foreign government. Lighten the Papp public known advance unlike President Obama was criticized for not getting in front of the issue during the 2016 election. He also seemed to be sort of countering president trumps which time line. Saying meddling. No matter what it is should not be politicized. By Republicans or Democrats made it clear that it's patriotic. You confront this an attack it head on has nothing to do with politics and president of has made it really clear that he sees the special counsel Robert dollars investigation into collusion meddling. As a witch hunt something led by the Democrats and it's very clear from his you know top law enforcement intelligence official that they do not agree with and they see this. As a a a required and necessary investigation. You know they're all pretty much banding together and in Washington. There's a perception that. There is sort of banding together against the president surrounded by this a Lee in the security community yakking it up laughing at the president's idea. That he would meet with Russian president lautner again. That's our primary terror thank you live from the Aspen security forum in Colorado. It's shifting gears now police are doubling the cash reward for generating any new leads on finding the suspect. Of a murder of a murder of a father of two and now who's in Malibu creek state park. Last month will car is there with the latest. Good morning well authorities still on the hunt for a killer in the campgrounds at about father of the LA times reporting. There are two new reports of shots fired in the past week near the same campground. We're trips to vote that was shot and killed while sleeping in its tape with his two young daughters. We spoke with the woman who was camping nearby that night she says that she heard four shots cracked through the air at the blast. Wolf garrote at the time she didn't realize anybody had been hurt that she went back to sleep but the next morning a deputy woke Robin asked if she'd seen any day. She says her heart is broken for the victim's family since the shooter has still not been arrested investigators are being tight lipped. With exactly what they weren't so far and they're not releasing the medical Examiner's report at this point. There have been at least seven separate shootings in this state parks as 2016 that's when James Rodgers are shot in the arm while sleeping and annexed the shooter in that case. Never found police now looking for connections with all of the shootings at their upping their reward in this case that 30000 dollars. For any information. That leads to an a rat's. Well. Will car and now I am well read in New York City and that is all we have time for today here at ABC news live remember we are with you 24 hours a day. Seven days a week on the app you can catch as there or abcnews.com. Slash live we've got to cover wherever you want or need to be. Take.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.