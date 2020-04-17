Former Duke, Duchess of Sussex deliver meals to charities in LA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been volunteering with Project Angel Food and holding Zoom chats with vulnerable children and families.
0:36 | 04/17/20

Transcript for Former Duke, Duchess of Sussex deliver meals to charities in LA

