Harris County Clerk Christopher Hollins anticipates a record turnout of up to 1.6 million voters, telling ABC News’ Linsey Davis, “It's been my honor to expand voting access.”

Early voting wave continues, 75 million have cast ballots

Texas leads the nation with more than 8 million people who have already voted, while in Florida nearly 7 million people have voted, surpassing 2016 early votes by 300,000.