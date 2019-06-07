Transcript for Earthquake-rattled region braces for more hits

This has been a dramatic experience. For this not only me but for the entire area that we've experienced. Never experienced anything like this before the violent. Shaking standing chandelier swinging the water out of sparking fires and causing rock slides that practically lock this highway when that earthquake happened. I was in bed so I just got him about your doorway and then I ran out here. And I just saw all the devastation. But yet you just heard. Racket noise things well in this trailer swaying dangerously close to a two year old boy. Tree. The epicenter from Friday's seven point one quake just eleven miles from Thursday six point four. Those who live near the epicenter so shaken many are deciding to spend a night out or afraid their homes are too dangerous with the aftershock. Keizo fifth save my way in this instance that outside and then. Just together and move more conflicted for them. Kind of and I bet is how bout we hear. And experts saying they tremors aren't over yet and probably your mind in six news 27%. So we let you see maybe one or two of those in the next week. California's governor has declared a state of emergency though officials say they. Don you back is ABC news Los Angeles.

