Transcript for 'El Chapo' to be sentenced for running drug cartel

Before the judge makes his decision later this morning we know that the court. We'll hear from a woman who nearly missed they hit that was put on her life by el chaparral. And we can also hear from L chapel himself in court today reports are that. What keynotes at the whose mom wanted to testify in his eleven week trial where he was convicted of running a murderous Mexican based drug cartel that flooded the US. With cocaine heroin and methamphetamine. And marijuana and his attorney talked him out of it then the today's sentencing hearing will be his last chance to speak publicly. So what can we expect to happen in court today. What a sixty year olds February conviction mandates life in prison. But the US agreeing not to seek the death penalty as a part of his sealed with Mexico. To transferred Guzman into American custody the during the trial we know that shoppers defense attorneys argued that he was so all got her other drug kingpins are expected. To lay out at their argument for an appeal later today. Court begins at 9:15 this morning. I'm here outside a federal court in downtown Brooklyn kid as a parent channel seven. Eyewitness News.

