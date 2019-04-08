Transcript for El Paso shooting suspect to be charged with capital murder

We have completed three search warrants outside at this jurisdiction. And we continue to look at other avenues. And investigative leads as they are coming. I can tell you from the outfit the chart the state charges capital murder. And so he is eligible for the death penalty. We will seek the death penalty. The loss of life. Is so great and certainly it never seen this. Were you or conducting a methodical investigation with our partners careful investigation. But with a view towards bringing federal hate crimes charges under eighteen USC to 49. And federal firearms charges which carry a penalty of death.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.