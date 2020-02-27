Transcript for Elderly couple mistaken for bank robbers

86 year old Otis do gar any 67 year old wife Dmitry. Still can't believe they were mistaken for armed thieves I really hit the thinks. If they didn't false move there was those shooting. Otis a Korean War vet with glaucoma and Dmitry whose diabetic say it happened after they left their Oak Park bank. Dmitry driving Otis today's Denny's when he was surrounded by Oak Park and river forest officers all with guns drawn. Yelling get out of the car which he heads. And what I'm having a bit me. I can't not get out. They asked me. Who did the cop played love what's the main thing is though is does he have a gun in the car. I think no we don't have any go to. Well if he's got a gun. In a public go to shielded. The seating were handcuffed in separate vehicles detained for about forty minutes and ordered out of the car several times to be identified by bank witnesses. In a statement the village of Oak Park said the incident was a case of mistaken identity. Based on the initial report of an eye witnessed when armed robbery. And at the witness continue to see the individuals with a one scene leaving the bank a bank teller finally telling cops you've got the wrong suspects. This Bonnie and co. He can't please do drama. They're not cable walk they have Glenn Foley room. But we bank rob.

