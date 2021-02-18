Transcript for Electricity and water disaster in Texas

Mark yes good morning what's the latest. On the efforts to restore power and means thousands of people about heat and hot water right now. Debra Diane the efforts continue they have made significant progress overnight to restore power to the homes and businesses. In this area but there are still a lot of people left in the dark and we're also still seeing the effects of this. The storms grip along the community here and across the reason wouldn't wanna say the ice that formed on the side of the building Diane you consider running down the walls also covering the landscaping down below those frozen pipes that global bursting under the pressure pending you can see the firefighters and maybe hear the alarms. A generator kicked off at this high rise apartment building overnight during a power outage. Then smiled the generators and smoke pouring into the apartment building and so fire crews had to evacuate nobody was hurt. But he gives you a sense of how this catastrophe is unfolding in so many ways across the region Diane. Dan Marcus says some people were trading overnight some have no heat no water and the roads are so bad so IAC that they have. No way out so what do people really need there what he's hearing from people you've been talking to. Won't have a backhand what people need right now it is how reliable. Electricity. Olney you know we've got a lot of people. Men and women lanes. Whom some of them have been without power. Since Sunday morning can you can if you can imagine that since Sunday morning they've had absolutely no electricity. And the temperatures since that time have been in the teens and in the single digits. And saw the people we have met. Com I have not heard them talking about politics I've not heard them pointing the finger about let you know who's to blame. They want their lights back gone they also want clean water to drink. And so when you ask what people want are what they need it is those essentials that people need at this point and you have seen Diane the pictures yourself. In the images from Houston. Where people have lined up outside grocery stores trying to get just basic supplies and food. And how those supplies have become have become scarce we know that officials have been working to get people clean water. Those who do have water service Diane have been told to boil their water and those who don't. Have water service are having to find bottled water somewhere wherever they can solve. This has certainly become a very complex and compound it situation that people are enduring. And they just want relief soon. Understandable Marcus Moore and Alice thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.