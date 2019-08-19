Elizabeth Warren apologizes at Native American forum

Warren opened her remarks with an apology regarding her past ancestry claims.
0:41 | 08/19/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Elizabeth Warren apologizes at Native American forum
Now before going further in the hands I want to say it is like anyone who's been honest with selves. I know that I have made mistakes. I am sorry for harm I have caused. I have listen and I have learned. A lot and I am grateful for them many conversations. That we had together it is a great honor. To be able to partner with Indian Country. And that's what I've tried to do as a senator. That's what I promise. I will do as president of the United States of America.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

