Transcript for Elizabeth Warren apologizes at Native American forum

Now before going further in the hands I want to say it is like anyone who's been honest with selves. I know that I have made mistakes. I am sorry for harm I have caused. I have listen and I have learned. A lot and I am grateful for them many conversations. That we had together it is a great honor. To be able to partner with Indian Country. And that's what I've tried to do as a senator. That's what I promise. I will do as president of the United States of America.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.