Transcript for Elon Musk opens a tunnel to help with LA traffic

OK let's move on we started to show out west let's head back to California were a really exciting development here. They could potentially be the future and disillusion into all of those traffic nightmares. In places like New York LA -- gotten ease in Los Angeles to tell us about a new tunnel from Eli must company that really contains the game. Heavily. Well we did get to go inside the tunnel it was a tour we are among the first ever go inside it now what they view is it's really interesting. I'm they attach would seem like training wheels on the outside of its excellence actually. The car on auto pilot drives inside. We did have a driver there and is a pretty bumpy ride Elon Musk does say that this is a prototype they're still working on it. And it will take some time says eventually it'll be as smooth as glass now. That was not our ride inside it was like a roller coaster we only hit. About 3540 miles an hour eventually. They hope that these tunnels that carry cars or allow cars to drive at about a 150 miles now. What was interesting about the Q&A we had with Elon Musk is that. The real. I guess new invention here is not so much the conveyance is inside the tunnel not those cars it's the tunneling system itself now right now. Tunnel systems are dug at a pace that is fourteen times slower than the movement of a snail and so what they hope to do is improve. Their tunneling digging systems by. Fifteen times to make it just a little bit faster than a snail he says. It is possible they're at the first generation that will happen probably at the third generation now why tunnels musk says because. You can build so many layers is basically no limit to how many tunnels can crisscross the city like this obviously. Bureaucracy. Is a major limiting factor. As he found here in Los Angeles he says. They had to go through quote like 8000 regulatory bodies I had to get environmental proving that sector it was not easy to view. But he does say that they're. Working on possible systems in lots bait gays in Chicago. Along the eastern seaboard between Washington and New York which. Ultimately wants. This so called hyper loop is created it take a car from. Washington to New York in about 29 minutes or thereabouts. So if it works it could be amazing apparently there's an elevator that will bring a car down to the tunnel level there will be sort of on ramp type things. Did exactly explain how the traffic would build up getting to that on rap and getting into the tunnel that is obviously another factor that out. People are gonna happen you look at some point. May not be so easy either but the concept itself. Seems to be one that might be workable in the future bowl show he said that there are a lot of benefits in terms of municipalities who they say have been knocking down the door they say. Five to twenty municipalities a week have been asking them about doing this funders have been. Bag it down their doors as well he says lots of people to jump on board again we don't quite know what it's feasible but. He said he could also be used for utilities he could do sewage lines water lines electricity. Whatever they could be easy to maintain so. There are lot of practical uses for this if it gets under way. What's one thing he didn't tell us exactly. When all of these. How long it might take obviously that will happen at some point in the few. All right thanks a lot mad gotten in gravity opposite of this sky's the limit I went to apply to that story.

