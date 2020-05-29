Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Emergency crews in Kansas City, Missouri, responded to floodwaters
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:43","description":"The storms are now moving out of Kansas City, but severe thunderstorms are possible from D.C. to Pittsburgh and upstate New York.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70951037","title":"Emergency crews in Kansas City, Missouri, responded to floodwaters","url":"/US/video/emergency-crews-kansas-city-missouri-responded-floodwaters-relentless-70951037"}