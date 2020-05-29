Emergency crews in Kansas City, Missouri, responded to floodwaters

More
The storms are now moving out of Kansas City, but severe thunderstorms are possible from D.C. to Pittsburgh and upstate New York.
0:43 | 05/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Emergency crews in Kansas City, Missouri, responded to floodwaters

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:43","description":"The storms are now moving out of Kansas City, but severe thunderstorms are possible from D.C. to Pittsburgh and upstate New York.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70951037","title":"Emergency crews in Kansas City, Missouri, responded to floodwaters","url":"/US/video/emergency-crews-kansas-city-missouri-responded-floodwaters-relentless-70951037"}