Emotional sign-off for retiring police officer

More
A retiring Las Vegas police officer received a touching message from his son during his final sign-off call.
0:44 | 06/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Emotional sign-off for retiring police officer
There it is my great honor and consider Clinton. Announced as fourteen hours and hours on this did it actually put your concerns Greek community. And duplicity Lawson. My father mentor. Europe and so much more officer Albert Beers and retiring and then institute who did for his final time. Then. You're secure retirement.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:44","description":"A retiring Las Vegas police officer received a touching message from his son during his final sign-off call.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78401145","title":"Emotional sign-off for retiring police officer","url":"/US/video/emotional-sign-off-retiring-police-officer-78401145"}