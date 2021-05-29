Transcript for Employees sue hospital over COVID-19 vaccine requirement

Conservative activists at filer of many losses chaired would still add it again this time representing 117. Either recently fired or about to be fired employees of Methodist Hospital. All these employees. Or recent former employees refusing to take the cold that nineteen vaccine including one man we just talked to. I just hope that others are put the position that I was put him personally because it is day excruciating horrible decision to make. And you know it's it's well of anxiety and it questions are more morals and and what you really believed then and. Bob Evans worked as a Methodist executive for almost a decade he was forced out in late April after refusing a vaccine. He says no one should have to take the cold it vaccine. As a condition of their employment. And that's why he joined the lawsuit filed today in a statement nothing has set apart as of today 99% of Houston Methodists 26000. Employees have met the requirements for the vaccine mandate. It's unfortunate that the few remaining employees who refuse to get vaccinated. And put our patients first are responding in this way. It is legal for health care institutions to mandate vaccines. As we have done with the flu vaccine since 2009. But attorney cured with Phil says the flu vaccine is proven. While the color of vaccine he says is still experimental. For the first time in the history of our country we have a hospital Hussein if you want to continue to work here. If you wanna continue to be employed if you want to continue to feed your family you need to submit to be a part of an experimental vaccine trial. Methodist Hospital as care for thousands of cold in nineteen patient during the pandemic. And has vaccinated the more people than any other private medical facility in the state got high marks for that so it appears the hospital certainly asking its employees to lead by example. Little resolution of this lawsuit is. A long time from the apps will keep you updated. Reporting from up to buy a shape ABC thirteen Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.