Emu blocks traffic on Puerto Rican highway

More
An escaped emu was spotted darting across a busy highway in Puerto Rico.
0:48 | 10/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Emu blocks traffic on Puerto Rican highway

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:48","description":"An escaped emu was spotted darting across a busy highway in Puerto Rico.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73398949","title":"Emu blocks traffic on Puerto Rican highway","url":"/US/video/emu-blocks-traffic-puerto-rican-highway-73398949"}