Transcript for ‘Our enemy right now is the weather’ in New Orleans crane cleanup: Officials

Operational sodomy SEC to cranes moving. We're an up front where where in. In not tough point now right make it happen put people back in danger but about the neck crane. I and me right now as well that we talked about this very real risk we face with each had a screen then at the wall that's on stabilized now we face whether. And we are working. SA SS possible that conditions will allow weather conditions and safety. Our goal is to get this done as quick as possible. Engineers oh let us know that they can go fifteen minutes after their fish and it's safe. That means which against talking about evacuation zone but literally that's how fast we'll work in and immediately when that dom going to be ready to go. We anticipate that being sometime tomorrow morning. About noon. But this is not something we have control oh you know we got weather coming and and that dictates how long they can be in that bucket safety how long but when they can be in that bucket winds picked up too high and obviously in my tyrant those elevations. It slows the stamp. I do want people understand we all want. Them fast track. And and and I'd like to believe it finished behind getting those cranes down a make and a community much safer.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.