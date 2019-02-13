EPA chief Andrew Wheeler sits down with ABC News

More
The EPA has launched its first national action plan to continue cleaning up toxic chemicals around the country.
13:34 | 02/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for EPA chief Andrew Wheeler sits down with ABC News

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61058307,"title":"EPA chief Andrew Wheeler sits down with ABC News","duration":"13:34","description":"The EPA has launched its first national action plan to continue cleaning up toxic chemicals around the country.","url":"/US/video/epa-chief-andrew-wheeler-sits-abc-news-61058307","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.