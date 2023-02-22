EPA takes action against Norfolk Southern amid fallout from train derailment

The Environmental Protection Agency has signaled that Norfolk Southern Railway will be required to pay for the cleanup of the aftermath of the derailment.

February 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live