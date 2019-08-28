Transcript for Epstein accusers speak out

I just avenue watch here in Manhattan new York and the federal courthouse just behind me a judge today dismissing that frontal indictment against Jeffrey Epstein. Following his death earlier this month. The judge opening the nearly three hour hearing calling Jeffrey up things that's shocking in a stunning turn of events. The government saying that even with the dismissal of at speeds indictment the government will not stop prosecution of new defendants investigating potential co conspirators. Port lacks in the government's resolve to stand up for victims now Epstein council using today to ask. What happened to our client calling it elephant in the run. Citing improprieties at that jail and conditions that they say were correct that that Epstein was living in there. Also saying it was implausible that Epstein died by satisfying saying they didn't see it this bond its suicidal person just before Epstein staff. Now also today in court we heard from. Nearly two dozen victims giving victim impact statements some of those tearful recollections of abuse what they call stolen dreams. And irreparable damage many of those victims calling at CNET Howard for not granting them the day to see him face to face in court for a justice. Also many of those victims asking for the government and the FBI to pursue charges against the alleged co conspirators. But overall many of those victims extremely grateful to the judge. In two New York officials for pursuing charge and Epstein. And most of all allowing them to be heard here in court today. I'm seventy wash and you're watching ABC news live.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.