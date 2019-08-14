Transcript for Epstein guards allegedly fell asleep, falsified records to cover up mistake: Sources

As you know the multi millionaire was a registered sex offender and now dead by suicide ahead of his trial. And many questions still surrounding the circumstances of his death so I want to bring in air and deter ski who's been following the story actually broke the story of his death. So Aaron there's a New York Times report that says the guards who were supposed to check on Jeffrey every thirty minutes we're actually sleeping. And we haven't independently verified that they were sleeping but we knew that they failed to adhere to the protocol that required a welfare check on Jeffrey Epstein. And other inmates on that same cell block every thirty minutes we've learned that. They may have doctored lawns. To show that they made those welfare checks when in fact they did not so that's all part of the investigation now being led by the FBI and the Department of Justice inspector general. Those two guards have now been. Put on temporary leave and the warden has been reassigned to a desk job with the Bureau of Prisons and a temporary acting warden has been brought in. Yes so there's a change in leadership and it kind of makes you wonder these things are. Happening all the time he sort of protocol breaches but this is just a high profile case. Well it it it. Did their fourth a high profile mistake can end of course the overarching question is was Jeffrey Epstein left largely alone in largely unsupervised on purpose. Or was suggest. A fail and and it's so. Who's to blame for the Bureau of Prisons has had a tough year before. Jeffrey Epstein suicide Whitey Bulger was killed the notorious case who was killed. In federal prison in West Virginia the day he arrived at that facility and for a time in DC in Brooklyn jail in Brooklyn federal lock up there. Lost power for a week in the middle a winter leaving inmates just. Freezing and shivering in their cells so the Bureau of Prisons has shortcomings and and this would Epstein just brought those born before. And I want to ask you about the child victims act because that's coming into play here because some of the lawyers. For the accused plan to take advantage of this already have. And yet we've seen the first lawsuit filed by Jennifer a rayo she's now in her thirties but when she was fourteen. She said she was at her high school here in Manhattan was recruited by a woman who appeared to her to be in her twenties. And she was recruited into Jeffrey Epstein so allegedly lurid world and she set by the time she was fifteen she had been sexually assaulted by Epstein. And now she's suing his estate. A woman named Ken I Maxwell who's been accused of being his madam. And three of pats teens household staff members who have not been identified in court records and she said today. That her innocence was robbed her youth was stolen and now she's trying to take to get some of that back by filing suit and and we expect other lawsuits to take advantage. Of this reprieve in New York State law that eliminates the statute of limitations when it comes to child sex abuse. So they're sort of like two things going on figuring out about his death and figuring out what happ who's held accountable. End of the third piece is continuing the criminal investigation to see if any of his alleged enablers can be held. To account in a criminal court can whether they can be charged with a crime so victims can get their day in in court that way. All right Aaron Qatar ski with the latest thank you for being here we appreciate the updates.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.