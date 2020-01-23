Transcript for After Epstein: Survivor Maria Farmer in her own words

My life was completely gave ground. All the things that were important and we were taken from. We're not painting. For twenty years. It cause may have depression dance it was very. Painful. Actually stopped because I'm telling my heart had been violated. Part of it was shame Lincoln not mine are two. This very comment. Aaron Spelling my work was grows some news and numbers on their earnings so I was really alone in. I was just kind of going through the motions of life I didn't feel like I was alive or anything I just kind of existing. That you felt really injuries. Because it's like I'm a week again and I woke up and twenty years were taken from me. Actually stopped painting because of that steam and a we're going to start because of him. Our client the survivor project this is about the survivors and Jeffrey Epstein I wanted to honor the women there something about. All of us together gives a stirring. I'm portraying them as what they are which is beautiful strong. Standing so it's emotional for me because. As I'm drawing each woman I can him I'm kind of getting to know them. And care for them. Hands more carefully than my hurt for them so it makes it harder. But at the same time it it gives me a lot of strength for when I do the painting. And I feel like I have a lot of catching up to him because. You know it's been so long.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.