Escalating tensions between President Biden and Israel's Prime Minister

In an interview with MSNBC, Pres. Joe Biden warned that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needs to pull back. Also, a new bipartisan bill to ban TikTok is gaining support on Capitol Hill.

March 11, 2024

